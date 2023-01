Alert: Portion of West Columbia Riverwalk closed due to flooding

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The City of West Columbia issued a flood alert for portions of the West Columbia Riverwalk.

The affected area, Moffatt Street Entrance, 100 Riverside Drive, to the West Columbia Amphitheater, is temporarily closed.

