First Black, Native American female pilot gets Barbie doll

(CNN) — The first Black and Native American female pilot is being honored on her birthday in a fashionable and fun way.

On her January 26th birthday and with black history month right around the corner, Mattel unveiled a Bessie Coleman Barbie doll.

the doll is part of the “inspiring women” series joining other notable women including Tina Turner, Jane Goodall and Madam C.J. Walker.

Barbie is also partnering with the Bessie Coleman Aviation All-Stars.

A non-profit founded by her great-niece Gigi Coleman.

she hopes more people will discover Bessie’s story and be inspired through the doll.