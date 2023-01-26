“Go Red for Women” encourages heart disease awareness

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is inviting the public to participate in Go Red for Women on Feb. 3 at 12:00 p.m. to help support and spread awareness of the number one killer of women: heart disease.

The Go Red for Women movement encourages action and awareness to help save lives.

Women and men are encouraged to wear red the day of the press conference, which includes a community photo opportunity.

The event will be held on National Wear Red Day and will take place at City Hall, 1737 Main Street, Council Chambers 3rd floor.

Organizers ask participants to register as a courtesy, but it’s not a requirement.

There is no cost to attend. Visit www.eventbrite.com to register.