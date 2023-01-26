Lexington deputies invite public to “Coffee with a Cop”

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Listen up coffee drinkers! Join Lexington County deputies on Feb. 9 for a FREE cup of coffee, doughnuts and a chance to chat with the first responders.

The Batesburg-Leesville Police Department will also be in attendance at the iCrave Coffee (108 Main St. in Leesville) event from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m.

Words cannot “espresso” how excited we are for this, say Lexington deputies.