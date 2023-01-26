Lexington deputies invite public to “Coffee with a Cop”

Join Lexington County deputies on Feb. 9 for a FREE cup of coffee, doughnuts and a chance to chat with the first responders.
Jessica Mejia,
Screen Shot 2023 01 26 At 34503 Pm

Courtesy Lexington County Sheriff’s Department

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Listen up coffee drinkers! Join Lexington County deputies on Feb. 9 for a FREE cup of coffee, doughnuts and a chance to chat with the first responders.

The Batesburg-Leesville Police Department will also be in attendance at the iCrave Coffee (108 Main St. in Leesville) event from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m.

Words cannot “espresso” how excited we are for this, say Lexington deputies.

Categories: Lexington, Local News, News
Tags:

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts