RCSD: Multiple students charged in Richland Northeast High School fight

The Richland County Sheriff's Department says multiple Richland Northeast High School students were charged following a physical fight on school property on Jan. 25.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says multiple Richland Northeast High School students were charged following a physical fight on school property on Jan. 25.

An investigation revealed that during an afternoon activity period, a 15 year-old male brandished a four-inch long knife during the altercation. Seven students were involved and no injuries were reported due to the weapon.

The student was charged with possession of a weapon on school property and the knife was confiscated.

The six other students (one 15-year-old male, three 16-year-old males, one 17-year-old male, and one 18-year-old male) were all charged with assault and battery by mob.

The minors were released to their parents or guardians, 18 year-old Robert Hutto was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, along with the student wielding the knife.