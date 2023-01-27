Columbia man charged in home burglary

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A Columbia man is accused of breaking into a Gilbert home Monday, says the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect, 62 year-old Paul Lewis Richards, is charged with first-degree burglary, according to an arrest warrant.

Lexington Sheriff Jay Koon says, “Deputies were dispatched to a burglary in progress in the 3300 block of Augusta Highway Tuesday afternoon. Based on the evidence investigators collected, Richards forced open a back door on a home and rummaged through some drawers and closets in a bedroom.”

Images of a male suspect and a vehicle he drove to the home were captured by home security cameras, say authorities.

The car seen in the video was later confirmed to be owned by Richards’ wife.

Richland County deputies arrested Richards at his home Monday night.