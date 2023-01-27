International Holocaust Remembrance Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day and this morning Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff visited Auschwitz in Poland.

The day is used to remember the six million Jewish victims of the Holocaust and millions of other victims of Nazism.

Today also marks the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband is the first Jewish spouse of a President or Vice President.

He has made countering the recent rise in global anti-semitism a priority.

During the trip, Second Gentleman Emhoff plans to renew a pledge to “never forget” and to help educate the next generation about the Holocaust.