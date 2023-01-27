Multiple students, faculty members injured in Midland Valley High School altercation

Authorities say an altercation at Midland Valley High School in Aiken County left several students and two faculty members injured on Friday.

School officials released a statement on their website following the incident:

“There was an altercation on our campus this morning involving a number of students. At this time, students are safe and in their classrooms. Midland Valley High School will remain on a soft lockdown as administration and the SRO review video footage of the incident and ensure that all who are responsible are identified. While the incident is still being investigated, there are 10 students known to have been involved. Several students who engaged in this morning’s fight have been treated for minor injuries. Our school resource officer and numerous faculty members supervising morning arrival assisted in bringing the situation to a close. Unfortunately, two faculty members were injured as a result. Should any additional information become available about this morning’s altercation, please know that we will share it.”