Oquendo leads Georgia over South Carolina in overtime 81-78

ATHENS, Ga. — Kario Oquendo scored all eight of Georgia’s overtime points and the Bulldogs beat South Carolina 81-78 on Saturday, snapping a 12-game losing streak to the Gamecocks.

Jacobi Wright hit a 3-pointer to give the Gamecocks (8-13, 1-7 SEC) a two-point lead in overtime before Oquendo answered with a transition layup and four free throws for a four-point lead, Georgia’s largest, with 2:25 remaining.

Trailing by two, South Carolina’s Gregory “GG” Jackson missed the second of two free throws, Oquendo was fouled grabbing the rebound and he made 1 of 2 at the line. Jackson then missed a desperation turnaround 3-pointer that bounced off the back of the rim.

Oquendo made 10 of 15 from the line and finished with 16 points. Mardrez McBride made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points to lead Georgia (14-7, 4-4). Frank Anselem had 12 points and Terry Roberts 10.

Jackson scored 18 points with nine rebounds for the Gamecocks and Hayden Brown had 17 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out late in regulation. Wright made four 3-pointers and scored 13 points, Chico Carter Jr. hit four 3-pointers for his 12 points and Meechie Johnson added 11.

Georgia had not beaten South Carolina since March 11, 2016 in the SEC tournament and it didn’t look like they would Saturday after trailing by 10 with 6 1/2 minutes left in regulation. But the Bulldogs tied it with a 10-0 run and a game with 13 lead changes and 10 ties remained tight.

KEY STAT

The Georgia defense forced 16 turnovers in the second half and overtime to erase a 12-point second half deficit and snap South Carolina’s 12-game win streak against the Bulldogs.

NOTABLES

The Gamecocks hit a season high 13 3-pointers, shooting 41.9 percent (13-for-31).

Five players scored in double figures for Carolina: Gregory “GG” Jackson II (18), Hayden Brown (17), Jacobi Wright (13), Chico Carter Jr. (12) and Meechie Johnson (11).

Brown recorded his first double-double at South Carolina with 17 points and 10 boards. Six of those rebounds came on the offensive glass. It’s the 29 th time in his career he’s had 10 or more points and 10 or more rebounds.

time in his career he’s had 10 or more points and 10 or more rebounds. Wright set a new career high with four made 3s. His previous high of three came back on Dec. 1, 2021 at Coastal Carolina.

The Gamecocks outrebounded Georgia 42-31, including 17-6, on the offensive end.

Meechie Johnson led South Carolina with five assists. It marks his 13th game this season recording at least three assists.

UP NEXT

South Carolina (8-13, 1-7 SEC) returns home for a pair of conference games next week. The Gamecocks will face Mississippi State (13-8, 1-7 SEC) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. (ET) and will take on Arkansas (14-7, 3-5 SEC) on Saturday (Legends Weekend). Courtney Lyle (pxp) and Mark Wise (analyst) will be on the call for Tuesday’s game with the Bulldogs on SEC network.