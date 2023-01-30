City’s Food Truck Fridays brings back the flavor in February
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is continuing Food Truck Fridays through February.
New food vendors and food trucks will operate from one location at 2300 Bull Street (REI Co-op parking lot at Bull Street, corner of Bull and Colonial) from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The initiative features delicious food as a way to highlight various types of cuisines, say officials.
Please find below the schedule for Food Truck Fridays for the month of February:
February 3:
Kusina Filipina
Heaven’s Cuisine Food Truck
February 10
Kuisina Filipina
Heaven’s Cuisine Food Truck
Talk of the Town
February 17
Kuisina Filipina
Just Jonesin’
Heaven’s Cuisine Food Truck
February 24
Kuisina Filipina
Just Jonesin’
Heaven’s Cuisine