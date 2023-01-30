City’s Food Truck Fridays brings back the flavor in February

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is continuing Food Truck Fridays through February.



New food vendors and food trucks will operate from one location at 2300 Bull Street (REI Co-op parking lot at Bull Street, corner of Bull and Colonial) from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The initiative features delicious food as a way to highlight various types of cuisines, say officials.

Please find below the schedule for Food Truck Fridays for the month of February:

February 3:

Kusina Filipina

Heaven’s Cuisine Food Truck

February 10

Kuisina Filipina

Heaven’s Cuisine Food Truck

Talk of the Town

February 17

Kuisina Filipina

Just Jonesin’

Heaven’s Cuisine Food Truck

February 24



Kuisina Filipina

Just Jonesin’

Heaven’s Cuisine