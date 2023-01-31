Dominion Energy awards SC nonprofits, schools $236,000 in environmental grants

The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation awarded 15 organizations more than $236,000 in environmental stewardship grants.

The Environmental Education and Stewardship funds go towards projects at nonprofits and schools that create a cleaner, greener world and teach citizens how to care for the outdoors.

Overall, the foundation provided more than $1.3 million in grants across eight states for environmental projects.

2022 South Carolina Grant Recipients:

Blythewood High School – Bengal Biodiesel, Blythewood, SC, to support a chemistry class which allows students to become a part of a chemical manufacturing company and work together to responsibly recycle waste vegetable oil into biodiesel fuel. The student-run laboratory produces biodiesel, connects students with local industry, and increases student knowledge on environmentally friendly practices. The class has increased production capacity over the past two years from one gallon per week to 150 gallons per week.

Environmental Education Association of SC — SC Green Step Schools, Columbia, SC, to help expand an environmental education initiative to reach more students, teachers, schools, and communities this year. The SC Green Step Schools program encourages and empowers SC teachers and students to plan, establish, and sustain school-based projects that enhance the environment. Supported projects include school gardens, campus wildlife habitats, recycling, composting, rain barrels, energy conservation, and more.

Green Heart Project – Urban Farm at Enston Home, Charleston, SC, to fund environmental education programs for high schoolers at the farm. The Urban Farm offers hands-on, outdoor education for schools which often lack sufficient green spaces for a school garden. Students receive weekly Farm-to-School lessons from a trained educator and volunteers and have the opportunity for an eight-week employment internship. Funding will also support the installation of a greenhouse to extend the program’s growing season.

The complete list of 2022 Environmental Stewardship Grants and additional program information are available at dominionenergy.com/envirogrants.