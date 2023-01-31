Rao’s soup recalled for containing wrong soup

CNN— Some jars of Rao’s soup are being recalled for containing the wrong soup.

According to the company, if you have an egg allergy, this will effect you the most.

The jars are labeled chicken and gnocchi, but actually contain vegetable minestrone, which has egg in it.

The minestrone soup shouldn’t be too hard to spot, since it’s dark red.

The jars being recalled have a best by date of November 15, 2024 and were sold in grocery stores between December 8 and January 27.