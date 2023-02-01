C.A. Johnson High School students taken to hospital after ingesting edibles

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County School District One officials issued a statement regarding an incident that happened today at C.A. Johnson High School.

The district’s spokesperson stated:

“Eight C.A. Johnson High School students became sick at school today (February 1, 2023) after ingesting edibles/gummies. Two students were transported to the hospital by EMS. Six students were assessed then released to go home with their parents. The incident is being investigated by school administrators and the Columbia Police Department.”