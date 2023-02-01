Five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor commits to Gamecocks

Five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor chose South Carolina Wednesday over a myriad of other offers, becoming the highest-rated commitment for Beamer’s class of 2023.

Harbor, an incredible athlete who plays football and runs track and field for his high school in Maryland, picked the Gamecocks over Oregon, Miami, Maryland and Michigan during a ceremony that was nationally televised on ESPN.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Harbor is considered the nation’s no. 19 overall recruit by 247Sports.