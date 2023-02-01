RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Spring Valley High School officials say school will have their regular late start at 9:50 today after a bomb threat was made towards the school Tuesday.

Richland School District Two says school staff received the threatening email from a student account Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement had to evacuate the school and the school sent students home later.

Richland County deputies say the threat doesn’t appear to be credible.

This incident remains under investigation.