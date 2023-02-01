RCSD: gunshot death of male found in woods ruled a suicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says the suspicious death of a 26 year-old found with a single gunshot wound in the woods has been ruled a suicide following an autopsy.

Authorities say a citizen contacted the Department on Jan. 29 after seeing the male’s body near an abandoned building at 1144 Bush River Road.

The individual was deceased at the scene with a gunshot wound to the upper body, say officials.

After reviewing evidence found at the scene and conducting an autopsy, authorities revealed the injury was self-inflicted.

If you know someone struggling with suicidal thoughts, authorities ask that they please reach out for help. The “988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline” is available 24 hours.