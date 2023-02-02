Former Gamecock Tiffany Mitchell signing with new team

Former Gamecock Tiffany Mitchell is signing with a new team, according to a source Thursday night.

Mitchell is signing a contract with the Minnesota Lynx after playing the first seven years of her WNBA career with the Indiana Fever.

The Former Gamecock star was taken ninth overall in the 2016 WNBA Draft by the Fever. She averaged 9.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists so far in her career with her best season coming in 2020.

Mitchell led South Carolina to its first Final Four in 2015, and was named the SEC player of the year in 2014 and 2015.