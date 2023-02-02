Mortgage rates continue to decline this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— According to data released today by Freddie Mac, mortgage rates continued to decline this week for the fourth week in a row.

The 30 year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.09% during the week ending today which is down from 6.13% last week.

A year ago the 30 year fixed-rate was 3.55%.

Mortgage rates have been declining since November and have not been this low since September.

Currently they are almost a full point below last year’s peak of 708% in early November.