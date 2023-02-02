Record breaking number of layoffs, job cuts reported in January

Layoffs are on the rise across the United States.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Layoffs are on the rise across the United States.

According to a report from employment firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas that was released Thursday, U.S. companies announced around 103,000 job cuts in January marking the worst January since the Great Recession in 2009.

The report shows around 40% of the cuts came from tech firms and others came from retailers, real estate and construction companies.

In general though, the job market remains strong with unemployment near a 50-year low.