SC Attorney General joins letter to CVS and Walgreens over distribution of abortion pills

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has joined 20 state attorneys in informing CVS and Walgreens that their plan to distribute abortion pills through mail is both unsafe and illegal.

This comes after the pharmacy companies recently announced they are looking to get FDA certified in order to sell the pills and distribute through mail after the Biden administration endorsed the option.

In a statement, Attorney General Wilson says, “The Supreme Court made it clear it’s up to the states to decide how best to protect unborn children and women, but the Biden administration is again ignoring the law and overstepping its authority. That’s why I’m letting these companies know that we will do everything we can to uphold the law if it’s broken. Use of the mail to take human life is reprehensible.”

The states informed CVS and Walgreens in a letter that “Federal law expressly prohibits using the mail to send or receive any drug that will ‘be used or applied for producing abortion’… anyone who ‘knowingly takes any such thing from the mails for the purpose of circulating’ is guilty of a federal crime.”

Missouri authored the letter, and was joined by the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.

The full letters can be viewed here.