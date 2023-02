Washington Metro employee dies confronting gunman

(CNN) — A Washington metro employee is dead after confronting a gunman Wednesday morning.

Police say it started when the gunman shot a man in the leg near the escalators of Potomac Avenue Station while the victim was purchasing a ‘metro card’.

Police say the gunman then got into an altercation with a woman on the platform. that’s when the metro employee intervened and the gunman shot and killed him.