American Heart Association: National Wear Red Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The American Heart Association says heart disease is the number one killer of women.

To raise awareness, the City of Columbia is going red with the American Heart Association in the fight against heart disease.

The City hosted its annual “Go Red for Women Day” at City Hall this morning.

The American Heart Association says a woman dies from heart disease or stroke every 80 seconds.

Visit https://www.heart.org/ for more information.