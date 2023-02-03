Greenville’s WR Mazeo Bennett commits to South Carolina

Mazeo Bennett, 2024 four-star wide receiver from Greenville high School committed to South Carolina Football on Friday.

The No. 3 ranked prospect in South Carolina, amassed 857 yards and 14 touchdowns on 47 receptions in 2022.

Bennett’s commitment gifted South Carolina two of the three top-ranked recruits from the Palmetto State in the Class of ’24, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

The dynamic receiver initially committed to Tennessee last October but decommitted two months later due to coaching changes.