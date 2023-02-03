Happening Now: Go Red for Women at Columbia City Hall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— It’s National Go Red for Women Day and the City of Columbia is hosting an event at City Hall to raise awareness of heart disease in women.

The American Heart Association says heart disease is the number one cause of death for women in the U.S. and the Go Red for Women movement encourages awareness of this issue and action to help save lives.

FoodShare is distributing heart-healthy fruits and vegetables today along with recipes.

Winners will be announced for three free memberships to Drew Wellness Center, and there will be a proclamation presentation.