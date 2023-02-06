Bureau of Labor Statistics: 517K jobs added in Jan.

Despite recession fears, there are more signs that the labor market is still strong.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs in January.

The surge is a big surprise—economists were only expecting about 185,000 additional jobs.

The unemployment rate fell from 3.5% to 3.4%.

That is a level the U.S. hasn’t seen since 1969.