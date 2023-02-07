Calhoun man charged for criminal sexual conduct with minor

Jessica Mejia,

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO)— Calhoun County deputies say an Estill man is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Investigators say Landin Crosby was arrested Monday in Hampton County.

Deputies say his victim was between 11 and 14 years old.

He is also charged with two counts of kidnapping and two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor.

Investigators say more charges may be forthcoming.

