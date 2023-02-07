Columbia Police: Teens charged in weapons and burglary investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police have arrested three juveniles and an adult for multiple home burglaries and vehicle break-ins where firearms and valuables were stolen.

The teen suspects, a 16 year-old male juvenile, and two 15 year-old males, allegedly stole electronics such as gaming systems, cell phone and a laptop, money, personal documents, and 10 firearms; 6 of which were reportedly stolen.

Dashawn Sims, 18, is charged with Burglary – First Degree, Grand Larceny, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime,

Possession of a Stolen Pistol and Possession of a Machine Gun. His bond is set at $225,000.

The 16-year-old is charged with Burglary – Second Degree, Petit Larceny, Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Possession of a Pistol under the Age of 18.

The 15-year-old male is charged with Burglary – First Degree, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, Grand Larceny, Possession of a Pistol under the Age of 18, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.

The second 15-year-old male is charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Possession of a Pistol under the Age of 18.

All of the firearms have been recovered after CPD officers searched two of the suspect’s homes at Harbison Station Circle apartments.

Some of the stolen valuables were retrieved.

The incidents in CPD’s jurisdiction focus on the following locations:

100 block of Paces Brook Avenue (two incidents)

300 block of Harbison Station Circle

200 block of Crossbow Drive (two incidents)

The Crime Gun Intelligence and Property Crimes Units assisted with this investigation.

After the arrest, the teens were housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC).