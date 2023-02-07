Day 12 begins in Murdaugh murder trial

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— We are entering day 12 today of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. A key witness took to the stand Monday. Shelley Smith was a caregiver for Alex’s mom, Libby.

She recalled Alex coming to his mother’s house some time after 9 p.m. the night of the murders.

That would’ve been shorty after the state says Maggie and Paul Murdaugh’s phones ceased all activity.

A blue raincoat or tarp was also a focus of debate in court yesterday.

Smith says the day after the murders, Alex came to his mother’s house holding what looked like a blue tarp bundled up.

While investigators held up a blue raincoat recovered from the home prosecutors claim had gunshot residue.

Now today, for the first time, the jury is hearing testimony over Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes, after Judge Newman ruled in the state’s favor Monday.

