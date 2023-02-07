Man killed after KFC parking lot shooting in Bishopville

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WOLO) – Lee County deputies say one man is dead after a shooting at a KFC parking lot in Bishopville.

According to investigators, the victim went to the restaurant on Sumter Highway to meet with someone to make an online sale of a French Poodle.

But several suspects tried to rob him and ended up shooting him multiple times.

The victim later died at a hospital.

If you have any information, call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 803-484-5353.

You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.