President Biden to deliver 2023 State of the Union Address tonight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In just a few hours, President Biden will be delivering his second State of the Union Address and his first since republicans took the majority in the House.

Republicans are already issuing a rebuttal, speaking out against the President’s speech before he’s delivered it.

They are demanding the President answer for what they say are his “failed policies.”

All while new poll numbers show many Americans are unhappy with the President’s performance and the state of the country right now.

ABC’s Ike Ejiochi is on Capitol Hill with the latest.