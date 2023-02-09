Americans to spend $26 billion for Valentine’s Day

Valentine's Day is right around the corner and Americans plan to spend nearly $26 billion on the holiday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and Americans plan to spend nearly $26 billion on the holiday.

That’s according to a survey from the National Retail Federation.

On average, most people said they will spend about $192. That’s up from $175 last year.

The increase is mostly due to people buying gifts for not just their significant other, but pets, friends, and co-workers too!

As for the gifts, no surprise, the top Valentine’s gift is expected to be candy, followed by greeting cards, flowers, an evening out, and jewelry.