City of Cayce passes new alarm ordinance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Cayce passed a new alarm ordinance during their monthly council meeting on Jan. 25.

The ordinance has been enacted to reduce false alarms and direct law enforcement towards more crucial efforts such as patrols to reduce burglaries, traffic collisions, driving under the influence (DUI) incidents and other initiatives.

According to the City of Cayce, research shows that 94% of all alarms are false and spends 20% of law enforcement’s time.

80% of false alarms are generated by user error while 20% is caused by faulty equipment, say officials.

The ordinance allows police to issue fines for multiple false alarms up to $500. The ordinance goes into effect July 1.