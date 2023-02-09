Columbia Children’s Theatre presents: Akeelah & the Bee!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Children’s Theatre is presenting Akeelah & the Bee! at Richland Library Sandhills on Feb. 18-19.

The production is about an 11 year-old girl named Akeelah Anderson and her life growing up in a tough Chicago neighborhood after losing her father.

Through the encouragement of teachers and the motivation from a special mentor, the young girl sets her sights on the Scripps National Spelling Bee after winning the regional bee.

Watch the play to see how she overcomes her own self-doubt and other tribulations to bring home the prestigious honor.

In a press release, Director Christyne McClellan says, “This production is great for families, because it discusses many realistic themes through a medium that really engages younger patrons. People have joy in the midst of pain. People make wrong decisions with the right intentions. Friendships can blossom from unlikely places. Lastly, it doesn’t matter where you came from; it only matters where you’re going.”

The schedule of performances is as follows:

February 18th, 2023 at 10:30am

February 18th, 2023 at 2:00pm

February 19th, 2023 at 3:00pm

General admission tickets are $15.00. Advance tickets are strongly recommended and can be purchased securely online at columbiachildrenstheatre.com.