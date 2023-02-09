Lexington suspect wanted in alleged credit card theft

The Lexington Police needs help identifying a suspect who allegedly used a stolen credit card to make purchases at Target, Best Buy, and Home Depot on Jan. 22.
Jessica Mejia,

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington Police needs help identifying a suspect who allegedly used a stolen credit card to make purchases at Target, Best Buy, and Home Depot on Jan. 22.

The cost totaled over $500 say officials.

According to authorities, the suspect drove a dark blue, older model, Ford F-150 pickup truck.

 

Categories: Lexington, Local News, News
Tags: , , , ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts