Lexington suspect wanted in alleged credit card theft

The Lexington Police needs help identifying a suspect who allegedly used a stolen credit card to make purchases at Target, Best Buy, and Home Depot on Jan. 22.

Courtesy of Lexington Police

The cost totaled over $500 say officials.

According to authorities, the suspect drove a dark blue, older model, Ford F-150 pickup truck.