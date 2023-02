Mortgage rates rising in U.S.

Mortgage rates on the rise again in the United States.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Mortgage rates are on the rise again in the United States.

The average 30 year mortgage rate jumped to 6.12% for the week which is only up 3/100 of a percent from the previous week.

That rise marks a reversal of the downward trend mortgage rates saw in the previous four weeks.

At this time last year, the average 30 year mortgage rate was 3.69%.