Newberry man arrested for driving without a license, carrying drugs

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— Newberry deputies arrested 18 year-old Zimezmen Daquan Jones after his vehicle was seen swerving from one lane to another on Feb. 7.

Authorities say when they performed a traffic stop on his vehicle, the responding investigator could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Jones admitted to not having a driver’s license.

The investigator observed a handgun when Jones was exiting the vehicle, say officials. Jones fled on foot when the investigator went to handcuff him.

Deputies located Jones on Walton Way and was taken into custody.

Jones is charged with No South Carolina Drivers License, Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Carry of a Firearm, Possession of Alcohol by person under 21, Unlawful Transportation of Alcohol, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.

He is being held at the Newberry County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.