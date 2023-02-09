SLED: NC man wanted for murder unlawfully entered South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SLED agents charged James Thomas Pratt, 60, as a Fugitive from Justice for a crime he committed in another state.

Authorities say on Feb. 1 Pratt unlawfully entered South Carolina while fleeing and avoiding prosecution from North Carolina for murder. The Fort Mill man has an outstanding warrant.

Pratt was booked at the York County Detention Center to await extradition to North Carolina.