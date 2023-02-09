Valentine’s Day spending is up

Love might not cost a thing, but it isn’t exactly cheap either.

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and Americans plan to spend nearly $26 billion dollars on the holiday of love that’s according to a survey from the National Retail Federation.

On average, most people said they will spend about $192 dollars.

That’s up from $175 dollars last year. The increase is mostly due to people buying gifts for not just their significant others but pets, friends, and co-workers too!