Valentine’s Day spending is up
Love might not cost a thing, but it isn’t exactly cheap either.
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and Americans plan to spend nearly $26 billion dollars on the holiday of love that’s according to a survey from the National Retail Federation.
On average, most people said they will spend about $192 dollars.
That’s up from $175 dollars last year. The increase is mostly due to people buying gifts for not just their significant others but pets, friends, and co-workers too!