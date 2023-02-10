New study says eating less could help you live longer

(CNN) — If you want to live longer…you can try eating less.

A new study suggests people of normal weight might be able to live longer by reducing the number of calories they eat.

The study’s author said that link has been known in laboratory animals for close to one hundred years. His research found that people who reduce their caloric intake by 25 percent can slow the pace of aging in humans.

Many scientists say keep in mind, they don’t believe they are better predictors of life span than your chronological age.