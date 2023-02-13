Lexington Co. looks to partner with I.C.E to enforce immigration

Courtesy Twitter Lexington Co., SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is working on a program they hope will give them the chance to join forces with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, also known as I.C.E.

Under the 287(g) program, Lexington Deputies would have the authority to carry out immigration enforcement that falls within their jurisdictions. The issue is a topic expected to be discussed during the March 14 annual Steering Committee Meeting.

If you would like to find out more about how the proposed move could impact your community you can attend the meeting that is open to members of the public virtually beginning at 10 a.m. Just contact the Program Manager Christine Dablewski by emailing her at Christine.A.Dablewski@ice.dhs.gov

All requests must be made before February 28, 2023 in order for you to receive an invitation to the meeting. Make sure you include your email address, and any questions you would like to have answered by agents during the Steering Committee.