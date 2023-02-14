Gamecocks Drop Game to Vanderbilt, 75-64

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Liam Robbins scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Ezra Manjon added 15 points and Vanderbilt beat South Carolina 75-64 on Tuesday night for its fourth straight conference victory.

Vanderbilt (14-12, 7-6 SEC) has its first four-game winning streak in SEC play since the 2016-17 season. The win also gave the Commodores their first season sweep of South Carolina since 2013.

Tyrin Lawrence had 11 points and Myles Stute scored 10 for Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt held South Carolina to just 12 points through the opening 14 minutes and led 25-12. The Commodores also struggled shooting in the first half at 35% but controlled the glass 30-15 for a 40-28 advantage in field-goal attempts.

KEY STAT

Vanderbilt outrebounded South Carolina 48-34 for the game and 19-10, on the offensive glass. The Commodores capitalized on 22 second chance points to 11 for Carolina.

NOTABLES

Meechie Johnson led the way for South Carolina with 19 points. It marks his 16 th game this season scoring in double-figures. He also added three rebounds, and three assists.

Three players scored in double-figures for Carolina: Johnson (19), Chico Carter Jr. (15), and Hayden Brown (11).

Chico Carter Jr. shot 60.0 percent (3-for-5) from three. He has now scored in double-figures in 11 games this season.

Josh Gray made his sixth consecutive start and led Carolina with 12 rebounds. It is his 10 th game leading the team in rebounds and has recorded double-digit boards in five of Carolina’s last seven games.

South Carolina shot 83.3 percent (15-for-18) from the free-throw line, their third highest percentage in a game this season.

UP NEXT

Carolina (9-17, 2-11 SEC) hits the road again for a trip to the Red Stick against LSU (12-13, 1-11 SEC). Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. (ET) at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday. Courtney Lyle (pxp) and Carolyn Peck (analyst) will be on the call for the SEC Network broadcast.