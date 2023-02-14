Kamilla Cardoso, Gamecocks grab weekly awards

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball and junior center Kamilla Cardoso picked up weekly awards today with Cardoso grabbing SEC co-Player of the Week honors and the Gamecocks earning USBWA Team of the Week recognition.

Cardoso’s dominance continued last week as she averaged 12.0 points and 10.0 rebounds and shot 76.9 percent from the field while playing just 17.2 minutes per game over the two Gamecock wins. In the win over #3/2 LSU, the 6-foot-7 junior led the team in rebounding, including grabbing nine of her 13 total in the first help as the Gamecocks established supremacy on the glass early. In the second half, she poured on the offense, netting 16 of her team-high 18 points in the final 20 minutes to close the door on the Tigers. At Auburn, she was a defensive menace in her 13 minutes on the court. She grabbed four rebounds and blocked a shot in just 3:30 of the first quarter to help hold the Tigers to just 18.8 percent shooting in the period.

After a pair of wins last week, South Carolina remained atop the AP Poll for the 34th-straight week, matching UConn for the third-longest streak in the history of that poll. The highlight of the effort was an 88-64 win over #3/2 LSU on Sunday. It was the Gamecocks’ sixth ranked win of the season, with three over top-five foes, including two in an eight-day span.

No. 1/1 South Carolina is back at home on Thu., Feb. 16, hosting Florida in a 7 p.m. tipoff at Colonial Life Arena. The game will stream live on SEC Network+.

