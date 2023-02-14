The price of eggs continues to scramble wallets

(CNN) — Egg prices have soared more than 70 percent over the past year and they are still going up!

According to government inflation data released Tuesday, last month eggs were eight-and-a-half percent more expensive than in December.

Higher production costs and the avian flu outbreak are partly to blame for the high cost of eggs.

Some egg producers are raking in high profits amidst the turmoil– sparking demands for a federal investigation into possible price gouging.

Wholesale egg prices have fallen since hitting a record peak in December but companies are still charging record prices at the grocery store.