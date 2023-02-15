Cayce Police: 29 year-old woman wanted for theft of motorcycle

Cayce Police Department are searching for Kathy Watford on grand larceny charges.
CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)— Cayce Police Department is searching for Kathy Watford on grand larceny charges.

Authorities say the 29 year-old, along with her ‘partner in crime’ contacted an individual giving the impression that they were interested in purchasing a motorcycle the victim had listed for sale.

The two also assisted in the theft of the 2007 Yamaha R6 motorcycle, say officials.

If you have information, or know where she can be located, please call the Cayce Police Department at (803) 794-0456, download the mobile app P3 Tips, or submit your tips through Crime Stoppers using this link: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=585&CX=000000

 

