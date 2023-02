Tuesday Morning retailer files for bankruptcy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Home-goods retailer Tuesday Morning filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this week.

This marks the second time the company has filed in the past three years.

At that time, Tuesday Morning secured $51 million in financing to keep the 500 of their 700 original stores open.

But now it’s planning to close even more!