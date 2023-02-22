Cayce PD searches for woman accused of dozens of harassing calls

Cayce, SC (WOLO) — The Cayce Police Department is hoping members of the public can help them find a woman accused of making threatening calls.

According to Police, on February 18, 2023 they responded to the scene of a person they say was complaining about getting harassing and threatening calls.

Authorities say they were able to determine that the suspect was 26 year old Shannon Ashley Turner. She is accused of calling the victim and a mutual acquaintance at least 27 times in one day.

Officials say Turner was told to stop making contact with the individuals, but authorities say she continued to make the calls anyway. Tonight, Cayce Police say Turner is facing 2nd degree harassment.

Authorities say she stands 5′ 7″ and weighs approximately 160 pounds. If you know where she is call crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC