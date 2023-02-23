7 year-old threatens students, teacher with knife

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a 7 year-old kindergarten student was found in possession of a 12- inch knife at Cherryvale Elementary School on Feb. 23.

The student brought the knife from home in their book bag and threatened their classmates and teacher, say authorities.

The child said he brought the knife to school to kill the teachers and then the students by stabbing them in the heart, say deputies.

The 7 year-old said he knew how to do this from watching the movie, “Chucky.”

The stainless-steel kitchen knife has a seven-inch blade. No students or faculty were harmed.

The incident is still under investigation.