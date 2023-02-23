Allen University releases 2023 football schedule

The Allen University Football Program has announced its 2023 football schedule. Under fifth-year head coach, the Yellow Jackets will open the season with three consecutive home games.

The Yellow Jackets will then remain home for the third straight week to open their SIAC schedule on Sept. 16 against Kentucky State at 6 PM.

Allen will open their season at home on Saturday, Sept. 2 against SAC foe Erskine College from Westwood Stadium before also hosting Peach Belt foe Columbus State for their second non-conference game on Sept. 9. Each game will begin at 6:00 PM in Blythewood.

The 10-game schedule begins with two non-conference games at home against Erskine (SC) and Columbus State (Ga.) before the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) schedule opens in mid-September. The schedule released early in the spring allows AU students, alumni, families, and the Columbia community to make advanced plans to come out and support our team in Blythewood at Westwood HS Stadium.

AU, in its second full year of SIAC football competition, will play a total of six home games at the Westwood High School Stadium in Blythewood this season with only four matchups on the road.

Allen will then go on the road for the first time all season the following week to play at Central State on Sept. 23 at 1 PM in Wilberforce, Ohio.

Allen will return home again and next host Fort Valley State (Ga.) on Sept. 30 at Westwood Stadium with kick-off set for 6 PM before remaining home for the 5th time in six weeks to host Clark Atlanta on Oct. 7 at a time TBA.

The Yellow Jackets finally head back on the road for two weeks to battle Albany State on Oct. 14 at 1 PM in Albany, Georgia and Miles College Oct. 21 at 2 PM in Fairfield, AL.

Allen will then return to Westwood HS Stadium on Oct. 28 at 2 PM for the 2023 Homecoming Game against Edward Waters University. The game will also serve as Senior Day for the Jackets.

Finally, to close the season, the Jackets will head over to rival Benedict College, the reigning SIAC Champions, on Nov. 4 at Charles Johnson Stadium with a 1 p.m. kick-off.

In December of last year, the SIAC moved to a 4-4-2 football scheduling model, dissolving the East and West Divisions for the sport. The move came after the conference added two new members, Edward Waters and Allen. Each school will play an eight-game conference schedule each year with four primary opponents and rotate through the other eight teams twice during a four-year period. Allen’s primary four rivals will be Albany State, Benedict, Clark Atlanta, and Edward Waters.

“The new SIAC football scheduling model will help to provide significant advantages for our schools and league,” SIAC Commissioner Anthony Holloman said in the press release. “The most important advantage is the benefit we are giving to our student-athletes to have the opportunity to play every school both home and away over a four-year period while decreasing the amount of time spent on the road.”

The regular season will conclude with the SIAC Football Championship Game presented by Cricket, that will pit the top two teams against each other based on winning percentage in conference play.