COLLETON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Colleton County deputies have identified the inmate accused of calling in a bomb threat during the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial this month.

Authorities say on February 8 after Noon, Joey Coleman, who was at the Ridgeland Correctional Institution in Jasper County, called the Colleton County courthouse where the trial is taking place and said there was a bomb in the judge’s chamber.

The courtroom was evacuated as authorities searched the facility and later determined there was no bomb.

SLED agents and Colleton County investigators say they traced the target phone to the Ridgeland Institution and the South Carolina Department of Corrections personnel found Coleman had a cell phone on him.

Authorities say no direct connection has been identified between Joey Coleman and Alex Murdaugh or the Murdaugh trial.

Detectives have obtained a felony arrest warrant for Coleman, who has since been taken to the Broad River Secure Facility.