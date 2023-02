Mortgage rates rise for third straight week

Mortgage rates in the U.S. continue to rise for a third week in a row.

According to data, the average 30-year fixed rate now sits at 6.5%. Last week, it was 6.32%.

At this time last year, the rate was below 4%. Rates have been a little all over the map lately.

They eclipsed 7% in November, before trending downward and lately they have been on the rise again.